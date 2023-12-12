Cave Root is a resource in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that you’ll want to collect during your adventure.

This item might seem useless, but it can be used to craft powerful weaponry, making battles easier and helping you progress the story. Before you can reap the rewards, you’ll first need to find it. Finding Cave Root can be tricky since it isn’t available early. Fortunately, if you know where to look you can quickly have an abundance of Cave Root at your disposal.

How to get Cave Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Look up! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Cave Root in the caves of the Upper Plains. Before you reach this area there is no way to get Cave Root. Once you get access to the Upper Plains, after completing The Wandering Clan mission you can find this resource in pretty much any cave you visit, and there are plenty to choose from.

Tip: Typically you will see it hanging from the roof so make sure to look up.

How to get Exquisite Cave Root in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

For the Exquisite variant of Cave Root, you’ll need to explore further into Pandora and gain access to the Clouded Forest. This is the final zone of the game, so to get here you’ll need to be quite a ways through the story.

You’ll be able to find Exquisite Cave Root in this Avatar zone using the same method as its lesser versions; searching caves. Sadly, this version is hard to come by so you’ll need to do a lot of searching before you find it.