How to get Bruise Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Of the many resources you can gather in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, few are as tricky to spot as Bruise Moss—so how do you gather the material?

Bruise Moss can be used to craft improved gear in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, providing a boost to your Combat Strength, but the fact it is difficult to spot in the open makes it tricky to collect what you need.

Fear not though, as we’ve got everything you need to know when you hunt for Bruise Moss—including how to make sure it’s the best quality.

Where to find Bruise Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Pin the entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bruise Moss can be found on rocks near water throughout the Kinglor Forest, the first main region you unlock in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but it can be difficult to spot.

The best strategy to finding Bruise Moss is to open the Hunter’s Guide and pin the entry for Bruise Moss, which will result in harvestable Bruise Moss showing in yellow when you use your Na’vi vision.

Stick to the rivers and waterways in your hunt for Bruise Moss and you shouldn’t find it too difficult to locate patches if you are using the method above.

How to get Exquisite Bruise Moss in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Head to the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Exquisite Bruise Moss can be found in Dyer’s Bowl of the Spinner Circle’s domain, which can be found east of The Threaded River and south of Tapestry Falls—right by where the Resistance is based, so you can fast travel from there.

Head to the island located in the middle of Dyer’s Bowl and use your Na’vi vision to identify gatherable spots of Bruise Moss, which will show in yellow if you have pinned the entry in your Hunter’s Guide.

For the best quality, gather Bruise Moss while it is raining and ensure you carefully move the analog stick and trigger to ensure it is Pristine. The sweet spot for me was pushing the analog stick to the left.