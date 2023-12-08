Category:
Avatar

How to get Bark in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Barking up the wrong tree.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Dec 8, 2023 07:56 am
A huge Stairfoot tree in a rainy environment in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

There are plenty of resources to gather in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but some can be tricky to find—and Bark might be something you’re struggling to get your hands on.

The trees in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be absolute behemoths, but they only have a few spots that can be harvested, which, when you’re looking at the sheer size of the flora, can make it difficult to spy exactly what you need.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

If you’ve become a bit stuck on your hunt for Bark, fear not, as we’ve got all the info you need.

Where to find bark in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

A spot in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora marked yellow to signal the position of harvestable bark.
Use your Hunter’s Guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bark can be found on the trees in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—but not all types of trees have bark and even those you can harvest will only yield a few pieces.

In your Hunter’s Guide, you can use the options on the left-hand side to show different types of resources, and when you select Bark, you’ll see all the types you have discovered—and there’s a handy tool to identify spots easier.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

If you click on a type of Bark in your Hunter’s Guide, you can pin the resource. When a resource is pinned and you use your Na’vi vision, the specific resources you are looking for will show in yellow rather than the usual purple.

Related

How to find Exquisite ingredients in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
How to use the Hunter’s Guide in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

This is particularly useful for Bark as it is a small area of the tree that can be harvested and can be difficult to identify. Using this method, you can simply look at a tree to find out the exact spots you need—then it’s just a case of climbing the tree to reach that position.

In my Bark hunts, I’ve found that trees usually have a maximum of two points that can be harvested, but as long as you’re in the right biome, you should encounter several of the trees you need in a small area.

related content

Read Article How to save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
forest in avatar frontiers of pandora

How to save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 8, 2023
Read Article How to equip SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
A scenic view of Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

How to equip SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 8, 2023
Read Article How to complete the Becoming quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Noir's location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

How to complete the Becoming quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway and others Dec 8, 2023
Read Article All mounts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
A Na'vi character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora extending their hands towards an Ikran.

All mounts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 8, 2023
Read Article How to complete Data Collectors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
A Na'vi riding in Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

How to complete Data Collectors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Dec 7, 2023

Related Content

Read Article How to save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
forest in avatar frontiers of pandora
Category:
Avatar
Avatar

How to save in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Dec 8, 2023
Read Article How to equip SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
A scenic view of Pandora in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Category:
Avatar
Avatar

How to equip SID in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 8, 2023
Read Article How to complete the Becoming quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Noir's location in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Category:
Avatar
Avatar

How to complete the Becoming quest in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway and others Dec 8, 2023
Read Article All mounts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
A Na'vi character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora extending their hands towards an Ikran.
Category:
Avatar
Avatar

All mounts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Josh Challies Josh Challies Dec 8, 2023
Read Article How to complete Data Collectors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
A Na'vi riding in Ikran in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Category:
Avatar
Avatar

How to complete Data Collectors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Dec 7, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.