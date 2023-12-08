How to get Bark in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are plenty of resources to gather in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but some can be tricky to find—and Bark might be something you’re struggling to get your hands on.

The trees in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can be absolute behemoths, but they only have a few spots that can be harvested, which, when you’re looking at the sheer size of the flora, can make it difficult to spy exactly what you need.

If you’ve become a bit stuck on your hunt for Bark, fear not, as we’ve got all the info you need.

Where to find bark in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Use your Hunter’s Guide. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Bark can be found on the trees in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—but not all types of trees have bark and even those you can harvest will only yield a few pieces.

In your Hunter’s Guide, you can use the options on the left-hand side to show different types of resources, and when you select Bark, you’ll see all the types you have discovered—and there’s a handy tool to identify spots easier.

If you click on a type of Bark in your Hunter’s Guide, you can pin the resource. When a resource is pinned and you use your Na’vi vision, the specific resources you are looking for will show in yellow rather than the usual purple.

This is particularly useful for Bark as it is a small area of the tree that can be harvested and can be difficult to identify. Using this method, you can simply look at a tree to find out the exact spots you need—then it’s just a case of climbing the tree to reach that position.

In my Bark hunts, I’ve found that trees usually have a maximum of two points that can be harvested, but as long as you’re in the right biome, you should encounter several of the trees you need in a small area.