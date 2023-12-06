How to find Noir in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set in a massive open world, so as you’d expect, sometimes finding things can get a little tricky—especially when you’re new to Pandora.

One of the earliest quests has you search for a Na’Vi called Noir. While at first the path seems simple, if you miss one of the key instructions, or simply can’t work out what to do, then you might be stuck on this quest for a long time.

To help avoid this, we’ve made a step-by-step guide to get you from the HQ all the way to Noir’s location without any issues. Here’s what you need to know.

How to reach Noir in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The path to Noir isn’t immediately obvious, especially in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It can be quite challenging to find Noir if you’re searching at night, but fortunately, if you know what to look for the path gets much clearer.

First, follow the instructions and head to the outside of the Research Facility at HQ, where you will see a burst vein pod. If you cannot find it, use your Na’Vi instincts so it becomes highlighted. It’s just outside of the airlock.

Now, look right in front of the pod and you’ll notice Na’Vi footsteps on the ground. You can see these footsteps at the location shown in the above image, however, they are no longer present as they disappear after the mission.

Follow these footsteps up the mountain and continue climbing. Use your Na’Vi instincts to track the scent and be sure that you’re headed the right way. There is a lot of ground to cover, and you’ll get there by ascending vines and hopping up the terrain. The path is generally straightforward, so keep going up until you reach the summit.

You will know you’re at the top once you see the game’s logo appear on the screen. Congratulations, you’ve now found Noir.