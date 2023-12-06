Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora boasts plenty of resources to collect across its gigantic open world, but sometimes you’ll stumble upon resources that aren’t accessible.

One reason for this is pollution. You aren’t able to collect polluted resources, despite them looking almost exactly like their non-polluted counterparts. You may be confused why this is the case, but once you know the reason, things get much clearer.

Here is everything you need to know about polluted resources and how you can clean them for collection in no time.

How to clean polluted resources in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Polluted resources aren’t collectible, so destroy the Gas Harvesters nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pollution is caused by nearby Gas Harvesters, so the only way you can collect polluted resources is if you destroy the facility. That’s easier said than done, though.

Typically, Gas Harvester facilities have multiple levers to pull, and once they’re all activated, the facility will implode and the enemy forces will retreat. The problem is that these facilities are teeming with armed enemies, so you need to be very prepared before you head in to take them down.

During my playthrough, I found that stealth was more effective than simply gunning down waves of enemies at the facility. Instead, strategically eliminate the enemy troops and mechs with your bows as you clear a path to each lever, backing out of the facility to reset if you are seen.

If this gets too much, you can always try and sprint in to activate the levers without engaging anyone at all, but if you try this approach, be prepared to die a lot.

Whichever way you do it, once the Gas Harvester facility has been destroyed, the nearby plants and wildlife will be cleansed of the pollution, and you’re good to harvest the resources you need.