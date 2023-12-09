How to claim daily and weekly challenges in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

If you had no idea that there are challenges in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, don’t worry—you aren’t alone.

The game gatekeeps the information to a degree that almost feels intentional, but there are both daily and weekly challenges, and completing them earns you a special currency that unlocks unique cosmetic items.

Here’s where you can pick up daily and weekly challenges in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to accept challenges in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Why do you want me to do this though? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can start any daily or weekly challenges in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you need to have completed the first couple of quests and be able to access the Aranahe Home Tree. Unlike most games, challenges are not started or tracked in a menu or anything of that sort. Instead, there is an NPC who assigns challenges as though they are crafting recipes available for purchase (but don’t worry, they’re free).

Once you freely travel to and explore the Aranahe Home Tree, head up to the second level of the tree and use your Na’vi Senses to find the vendor named Kukulope. They are on the outside section of the second level of Home Tree—as soon as you go outside, take a left and you will see them. When you first speak to Kukulope, you will be brought to a menu where you can purchase Cosmetics using a special currency called Satare Beads; however, the vendor has a second tab where challenges can be viewed and accepted.

How to track and complete challenges in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Once you have accepted a daily or weekly challenge, you will be able to access a new tab under the Quests menu: Challenges. In this tab, all current challenges are listed and can be tracked in the same way that any other quest can be. Once you have completed a challenge, you must return to Kukulope to turn in the completed challenge. It is crucial that you don’t neglect to turn challenges in within the allotted time frame of the challenge, or else you will lose out on your reward.

Satare Beads, which are rewarded for completing challenges, can only be used to unlock Cosmetic items which Kukulope also sells. Currently, their inventory is small and humble, but it seems very likely their inventory will rotate to offer new items each week just like how new challenges are offered each week. These challenge rewards are purely cosmetic and will not increase or decrease the stats of your gear.