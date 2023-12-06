How to change your appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora may not have the most in-depth character menu, but knowing whether or not you’re locked into your decisions can determine whether you spend 20 minutes or two hours in a character creation menu regardless of how complex that menu is.

Can you change your appearance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

You can change your appearance as many times as you want after leaving the character creation menu in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. When doing so, you will see the exact same menu that you used the first time you created your character—meaning that, unlike some games that only let you change hair or makeup later on, you will be able to customize every little detail about your character. Face shape, body type, and even voice are eligible for changing later on.

There are lore-friendly reasons to alter your character’s appearance later on as well, as there are numerous different body and face paint options that are unlocked as you progress through the game, and these paint options can only be changed in the same menu that allows you to change your character’s entire appearance.

It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to change your character’s appearance in Frontiers of Pandora

To change the appearance of your Na’vi after leaving the initial character creation menu, you need to find and use a Changing Place. Changing Places can be activated just like a Cooking or Crafting Station—and are actually also usually located near one of those two. The first and most accessible Changing Place is found within Hearthside—the small cave underneath Resistance HQ where you meet with Nor and Teylan shortly after the tutorial is completed. Most Na’vi encampments have Changing Places, so you don’t need to always travel back to Resistance HQ when you want to alter your appearance.

Don’t ask how it works. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There is no resource or item cost for changing your appearance, and you can do so as many times as you wish. You can and should check at Changing Places whenever you encounter them, as many times you won’t know that you’ve unlocked a new body paint pattern or color until you open a Changing Place menu.