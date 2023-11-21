How long is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the last major AAA release of 2023. It’s an open-world game from Ubisoft that takes place in the famed land of Pandora. Before its release on Dec. 7, though, some fans are curious just how long they can expect to play as a N’avi.

At the time of writing, we don’t know a ton of major details regarding Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. While there has been some marketing material and early gameplay showcases, much of the game is a mystery. However, given the title is open world from Ubisoft, we can safely gauge how long it will likely take to complete.

How long to beat Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets players take control of their own N’avi character. Image via Ubisoft

There is no official confirmation of the exact time to beat Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. No reviews have been released and the devs have not explicitly stated how much gameplay there is to experience from the start of the game to the end.

However, if we take into consideration other open-world games from Ubisoft, such as the Far Cry series, it’s safe to assume the main story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be roughly 15 hours long. This is just taking into account main missions with light side content included. While this number will depend on your skill level and how much time you spend on each mission, 15 hours is a solid estimate for the main story length for Frontiers of Pandora.

If you’re a completionist, you can likely expect to spend anywhere from 35 to 40 hours completing every side quest, achieving all the trophies, and finding any collectibles or easter eggs. Once again, this is based on the length of Far Cry games and other open worlds from Ubisoft. Frontiers of Pandora may have more or less content than Ubisoft’s previous titles, though, so take these length estimates with a grain of salt.

We should know more about the time to beat Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora closer to its official launch date of Dec. 7, 2023. Reviews and additional dev comments will likely come around the first couple of days of December, which should confirm the average time to beat the game. Until then, we’ll have to wait for any news from Ubisoft.