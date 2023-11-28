Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have romance options?

It's been a big year for romancing. But will the upcoming Avatar game follow suit?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will provide players with plenty of exploration and quests to complete, but many may be wondering: Will you be able to find love or companionship in the game?

It’s been a big year for romancing in video games with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield bringing the features center stage, but will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora add to the trend? We’ve got the answer below.

Will there be romance options in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Is it me you’re looking for? Image via Ubisoft

It is not yet confirmed whether there will be romance options in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with neither Ubisoft nor Massive Entertainment commenting on the potential feature.

However, it would be a new approach from Massive Entertainment for romance options to be part of the game, as previous releases like Tom Clancy’s The Division and World in Conflict did not have romance options available. Having said that, it wouldn’t have fit into the atmosphere in either of those titles, so it makes sense.

If Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does have romance options, it would open up big questions about the release of Star Wars: Outlaws next year and whether that too would feature romance. Both Avatar and Star Wars are under the Disney banner, after all.

While Massive Entertainment hasn’t had romance options in games previously, Ubisoft’s umbrella does have experience in that regard. Several Assassin’s Creed titles have included romance options, although the most recent release, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, moved away from that trend and did not feature romance options.