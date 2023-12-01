Disney fans can get huge savings on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—but there’s a catch

Disney fans looking to save some cash ahead of the holiday season have been rewarded with a huge 20 percent discount on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora—but only if certain requirements are met. Ubisoft’s open-world adventure across the moon of Pandora will be released on Dec. 7 and will garner plenty of attention from fans of the Hollywood movies, as the events of the game are canon in James Cameron’s universe.

Those with a Disney+ subscription can take advantage of a huge benefit ahead of the game’s release, as spotted by IGN, with a whopping 20 percent discount on the title—although you’ll have to fit into certain categories and the discount is not available to everyone.

Reach out for big savings. Image via Ubisoft

The Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora reduction is only available to those in the United States and only applies to digital purchases on the Ubisoft Store—meaning only PC players can benefit, with those on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S missing out. PS5 players, however, do have other exclusive benefits in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Unfortunately, those on consoles will not be able to take advantage of the discount, though there is the option of purchasing a Ubisoft+ subscription for day one access to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora without splashing out the full fee.

A subscription costs $14.99 and renews monthly, providing access to a huge catalog of Ubisoft titles including Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and The Crew Motorfest, as well as day one access to future releases like Skull and Bones and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

With the Disney+ benefits, there are also savings on another title under the House of Mouse umbrella as subscribers can also save 20 percent on the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition when purchasing at BestBuy.

The latest bunch of Disney+ subscriber benefits will be available until Jan. 31, 2024, and are a “thank you” from Disney for the holiday season.