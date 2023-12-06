If you want to take full control of your gaming experience, using console commands can be an easy way to do it. It’s no wonder that players are wondering if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has this capability.

There is a lot to do in this new open-world Avatar title so getting a helping hand where needed sounds like a nice proposition. The most simple way to use cheats is via the command console in-game. This feature has shown up in plenty of modern releases and quickly allows players to spawn in some items, or simply speed things up.

Before you get your hopes up too much, here’s what you need to know about using cheats via the command console in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Can you use console commands in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

You won’t be able to spawn in vehicles. Image via Ubisoft

If you’re a modder or cheater then we have bad news for you, sadly there is no native way to open the command console in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Perhaps in the future PC players will find a way to get in and alter the game, but for now, it’s no dice. Furthermore, as usual, console gamers won’t have any hope of using such a feature even if it is uncovered on a PC.

The truth is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has so much content that you won’t really need to use mods of cheats to spice things up. One drawback is that you can’t spawn items and instead will need to grind through the game to get what you want, but with this game that’s most of the fun.

While using console commands has become common and seen a spotlight put back on it thanks to the recent release of Starfield, it’s important to realize that most PC games won’t allow you to make changes in this manner so don’t get your hopes up too much for future releases.