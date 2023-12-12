Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a lot of items that you’ll be collecting and using during your adventures, but sometimes you just don’t need them anymore. So can you sell them?

As you progress through the campaign, old weapons become useless and new ones take their place. With this being the case, your inventory can easily get cluttered with useless items, but the good news is that you’ve got a solution.

Getting rid of this old gear is possible, but you’re probably thinking what we are, why not make some money for it?

Can you sell items in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

You’ll want to find the community basket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While there is no item selling in the traditional sense, you can donate items in exchange for clan favor, even if they aren’t requesting those particular items.

The best part: You can do this exchange at pretty much any campsite in Pandora, and it only takes seconds. Here is what you need to do to get rid of that old, useless gear:

Head to a nearby camp.

Seek out the community basket (it can be seen in the image above).

(it can be seen in the image above). Interact to contribute and choose the items that you’re looking to get rid of.

Hold X to contribute and you’ll now have clan favor in exchange for those items.

That’s the whole process, and now you can take that favor to any of the vendors in the area and purchase their goods.

Given the amount of gear and resources you lose the use of as you progress through Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, regularly completing this process is a great way to clean out your inventory and get some rewards for it.