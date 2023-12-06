Can you play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in third-person?

See through the eyes of the Na'vi.

The Na’vi people in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are some of the most unique in any RPG franchise to date, so it’s no surprise that after customizing their own, players want to see themselves.

In many first-person games, character customization becomes an afterthought as the player won’t typically see this while venturing through the story, but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a little different.

You will get chances to see your character while playing the game, but it’s not as simple as just having a third-person mode available. Here’s what you need to know.

Can you switch to third-person in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Yes and no. Image via Ubisoft

No, there is no way to switch your perspective to third-person in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but some portions of the game will automatically use it.

If you’re riding a mount, you’ll see your character in third-person, and other story moments force the camera into this perspective. But for the majority of your time playing, you’ll see things directly through the eyes of the Na’vi.

This might be disappointing to some, especially those who have spent a long time customizing their character’s appearance before jumping into the game. That said, the first-person perspective works perfectly in this game,

Perhaps the devs will add a third-person feature if the community calls for it, but for now, there’s plenty to enjoy in first-person.