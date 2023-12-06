Can you play as a human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the latest addition to the Avatar franchise, which has always highlighted its unique Na’vi people. But, like the movies, Frontiers of Pandora has plenty of human characters.

From the very beginning, you’ll see human characters in the game and go head-to-head with them on the battlefield. This could leave you wondering, is it possible to play as a human?

Given the multiplayer capabilities of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the idea of one person adventuring as a human alongside the Na’vi does sound compelling. But that’s not the case in this game.

Can you be human in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Bad news. Image via Ubisoft

No, in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora you’re not able to play as any human character, and to be honest, that’s probably a good thing.

There are a lot of human characters in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but they are all enemies that you will take out during your adventures. Furthermore, they are much smaller than you, so we only imagine how horrifying it would be to encounter the Na’vi from the perspective of a human.

Honestly, you probably won’t want to be one of the human characters after seeing how cool it is to play as Na’vi. Outside of the ability to pilot mechs, there’s not a lot going on from the human perspective while Na’vi gets access to a variety of bows and other signature weapons that make gameplay enjoyable. Let’s not forget that the Na’vi can fly into the sky riding Ikran.