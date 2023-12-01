The upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game looks stunning and with a massive open world to explore, who doesn’t want to play on the go? The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Amazon Luna, but can your Steam Deck fill that PC slot?

When you think of portable gaming the first thing that comes to mind is the Steam Deck. This handheld PC has taken the gaming market by storm, and for good reason. It’s compact, reasonably priced, and gives you a way to get PC gaming on the go. We already know that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora won’t be available on older consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so you might be left wondering whether your trusty Steam Deck will have what it takes to run the game. Can I play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Steam Deck? Out of the box, no your Steam Deck won’t be able to run Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and we don’t suggest trying.

Steam Deck might not be the best way to play. Image via Valve

Right now the game is not available to purchase and play on Steam so the only way to get it running on a Steam Deck would be to install Ubisoft’s launcher through Linux, which might rule out anyone who isn’t a power user. Truthfully this would be a giant waste of time as even though you can get it to run, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora won’t play well. Based on the specs we’d expect it to run about as well as Starfield, which was not great.

The minimum required PC specs to run Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora exceed those that you can get on any of the major handhelds on the market right now, including the ASUS Rog Ally and Legion Go. If you're desperate to play Frontiers of Pandora on the go, or in a room without a TV or computer then your best bet would be the new PlayStation Portal. While performance relies heavily on your internet connection, using the PlayStation Portal alongside a PS5 will give you the best handheld gaming performance for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and it's not even close.

Perhaps one day the game will be optimized enough to run on Steam Deck, but for now, it’s not worth the hassle.