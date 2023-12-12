Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora mission list: All main story quests

If you're short on time, there are the missions for you.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a visually stunning game so we can’t blame anyone for spending hours simply exploring the scenery. This being the case, at some point you’re going to want to learn about the game’s story.

At the core of this game is a story Avatar fans will be familiar with, but showcasing new faces and aspects of Pandora you may not be so familiar with. While the side missions can be enticing, ultimately the story is what you’ll want to be grinding at.

To help speed things up for players who may be short on time, here is a look at all of the story missions in Avatar: Frontier of Pandora.

All main story quests in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You’ve got plenty of story to enjoy. Image via Ubisoft.

To complete the story in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora there is a minimum of 31 quests you’ll need to finish. All of the other quests and their exploration are completely optional, so if you’re short on time then these are the missions you’ll want to stick to.

These missions start with Awakening, which you’ll be familiar with as it’s the very opening moments of the game, and ends with Last Strike. Here is a look at every core mission of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story.

Awakening

Pandora

Welcome to the Resistance

Songs of the Ancestor

Becoming

Aranahe Clan

Eywa’s Blessing

The Missing Hunter

A Queen’s Vision

The Eye of Eywa

Take Flight

Those Who Guide Us

Pushing Back

The Wandering Clan

Hunters Wanted

The Lodge

The Weeping Gorge

Call to Battle

Combined Forces

A Victory Celebration

Escape Plan

Loss and Ruin

The Hidden Clan

Shadows of the Past

A New Plan

Into the Fog

Revelations

Distant Storm

Rising Pressure

A Hidden Weakness

Last Strike

It’s quite simple to progress through this storyline as most missions will lead you to roughly the right location to start the next, however, there are a few that may lead you astray.

Once you finish Aranahe Clan you will have access to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s co-op mode so you may have to call in your friends to explore. Similarly, once you beat Take Flight you will get access to the Ikran mount and nobody is going to blame you for taking time away from the story to fly around enjoying the skies.

Whether it’s before or after you finish the game’s key content, we suggest doing some of the game’s side content and enjoying the stunning landscapes in Pandora.