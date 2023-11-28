Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora devs got sneak peek at future films

Developers working on Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora were lucky enough to have a sneak peek at the scripts for the future films in James Cameron’s universe.

The upcoming title, which is releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Dec. 7, is set canonically in the timeline of the films and takes place a year before the latest film; Avatar: The Way of Water.

Hype increasing. Image via Ubisoft

To ensure the developers had context while the game was being created, and to ensure their ideas were not cannibalized, access was provided to the script of Avatar: The Way of Water and also for some of the movies yet to be released.

In an interview with ComicBook on Nov. 28, as spotted by Insider Gaming, game director Magnus Jensen revealed the sneak peeks his team were lucky enough to have access to—with the most important reason being to ensure the upcoming game can “fight right in” to the universe. As Jensen explained, the game needs to “gel” and “feel like it’s part of the same world” to truly capture the essence of the Avatar world.

Jensen also teased that fans should keep their eyes peeled for Easter eggs in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with callbacks to things we have already seen take place in the Hollywood movies and, potentially, some of the moments in the game having a payoff later down the line—where that be in future games or the movies themselves.

All in all, it’s made me even more excited to get my hands on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and dive right into the world of the Na’vi. As a huge fan of the two movies so far, and having had to wait not-so-patiently for the second movie, I’m delighted we’re now entering a period where entries in the Avatar series are set to come thick and fast.

While there is no word yet on whether Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have a sequel, or if there are other games in the universe being lined up, James Cameron confirmed in January 2023 that the fourth and fifth movies in the series will happen, while work is already well underway on the third entry.