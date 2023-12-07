Category:
Avatar

All weapons in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

From bows to guns, you've got options.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Dec 7, 2023 12:37 am
Navi with a gun Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Despite Pandora being an incredibly vibrant place full of nature, combat is still a big part of daily life for the Na’Vi. With this being the case, there are plenty of weapons to use during your time playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

If you’ve seen the movies then plenty of the Avatar weapons will be familiar, but if you’re new to this universe with Frontiers of Pandora, have no fear, everything will make sense quickly and you pretty much have the freedom to use whatever you like.

All weapons in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

player using bow and arrow in avatar frontiers of pandora
Image via Ubisoft

There are several different weapons in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora which cater to all ranges of combat. These both come from the Navi characters and the human characters and as you’d expect, they have very different vibes.

Going further, while these are all of the different weapon types in the game, for each there are a lot of different specific weapons that differ in stats.

Na’Vi Weapons

Heavy Bow

If the name didn’t give it away, Heavy Bows are the weapon Na’Vi weapon that deals the biggest damage. These bows can be fired from the longest range and do substantial damage to enemies, but as a bit slower to use than your other options.

Longbow

Longbows are great for accurately picking off enemies at a distance. They’re one of the most commonly found bows in the game and as such you’ll probably use one the most during your time adventuring Pandora. This is the most well-rounded bow there is.

Shortbow

The shortbow in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is quick to fire, and has good damage, but lacks the distance you get accurate fire from that other bows boast. Still, if you’re getting in a close-range battle this is the bow you’ll want to take.

Spear Thrower

The Spear Thrower is the most powerful Na’Vi weapon, but it’s also the most difficult to use. This weapon auto-fires so it can be tricky to aim. That said, it’s perfect to deal big damage at a short to medium range.

Staffsling

The Staffsling is the closest weapon that Na’Vi has to the RPG, but it’s more of a grenade launcher. Using this you can fling bombs at enemies take out large groups or set mines to do the work as they move forward.

RDA Weapons

RPG

It shouldn’t be any surprise what the RPG does in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora given it shows up in almost every FPS today. This rocket launcher does devastating damage and can be fired at long distances to take out groups of enemies.

Skel M-69 AR

The Skel M-69 AR was the most often used RDA weapon for me in my playthrough. This is your standard fully-automatic rifle that can be used to precisely take out enemies in medium and close range. It also has the most ammo meaning you can easily complete long battles with just this gun.

Shotgun

The Shotgun does huge damage at close range, but as you’d expect it’s not great at a distance. If you’re heading into close-quarters combat, this should be your weapon of choice.

Stun Grenade

You’ve probably already experienced the wrath of these items while battling RDA soldiers. Stun Grenades do exactly what the name says, they stun you in battle leaving you vulnerable to other attacks.

