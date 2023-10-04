Who is the main character in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Explained

Just who is under the hood?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage debuts a new playable main character for players to take to the streets of Baghdad with. Let’s help you explore who they are, and also reveal if this is their first time appearing in the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise is steeped in centuries’ worth of history and prestige. From the Renaissance to the era of the Vikings, players have experienced so much. Assassin’s Creed Mirage turns back the clock even further by going back to 9th-century Baghdad and introducing a new playable character.

Eagle-eyed players may actually recognize them, too. So let’s share with you everything we know about the character in question.

Who is Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s main character?

The main character of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Basim Ibn Ishaq.

He is described by Ubisoft as “a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice.” Unfortunately, our plucky antagonist lost his mother at an extremely young age and was essentially left to fend for himself.

Growing up, he dreamed of joining the Hidden Ones—an organization of assassins. As we see in Mirage, Basim does become an assassin and is on the path to achieving this goal.

Has Basim been in an Assassin’s Creed game before?

Basim will be very familiar. Image via Ubisoft

Yes, Basim has previously appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a supporting character who eventually aided Valhalla’s own main character Eivor.

He’s enthusiastic and suspiciously keen to help Eivor in his quest. It’s Basim’s only other appearance, and is not to be potentially confused with Bayek from Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Is Basim a god in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Basim does not have godlike powers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, as it predates his appearance in Valhalla. But is he a god? Well, that’s complicated.

As we shockingly learn during the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Basim is actually the reincarnation of the iconic Norse god Loki.

Basim arrives in Eivor’s homeland to assist the Viking. He appears already as a member of the Hidden Ones society and gifts Eivor with a hidden blade. As the story unfolds though, it transpires that Loki stored his consciousness in Yggdrasil, a supercomputer version of the legendary World Tree, to survive a cataclysmic event called the Great Catastrophe in 75,000 BCE.

That doesn’t mean that Basim is without any sort of special abilities, as players will soon find his “focus” abilities allow them to take out enemies in the blink of an eye—suspiciously quicker than an average human would.

There’s a lot more to Basim than meets the eye in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’ll be an interesting journey to see how the main character becomes a proficient assassin in his ascension to becoming a deity.

