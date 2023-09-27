When does Assassin’s Creed Mirage release?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running historical action-adventure franchise. As this upcoming release promises to return to Assassin’s Creed’s roots, fans of the series are looking forward Mirage’s highly anticipated release.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes a step back in the franchise not only in gameplay design, but also in the actual time period. In this upcoming release, you assume the role of the upstart assassin Basim as he fights Templars across ninth century Baghdad. This game pre-dates Basim’s appearance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and will let us get more insight into the character’s origins.

If you are looking to find out Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release date, here’s everything that you need to know.

When will Assassin’s Creed Mirage come out?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is slated to release on Oct. 5, 2023. This is an entire week earlier than expected, as this upcoming entry into the franchise was originally going to release on Oct. 13, though was pushed forward in early August. The game will release on Xbox, PC, and PS5.

The streets of ancient Baghdad are set to be your latest destination in Assassin’s Creed | Image via Ubisoft

Though you can pre-order the game before its Oct. 5 release, there is no early access available at the time of writing. Assassin’s Creed Mirage contains three different editions that you can purchase. Though all editions come with the base game, both the Deluxe edition and Collector’s Case will come with digital and physical content add-ons.

Though Assassin’s Creed Mirage is expected to be a smaller game than previous iterations of the franchise, including Valhalla and Odyssey, developers have assured long-time fans that this highly anticipated title intends to return to the basics. Taking place in the urban sprawl of ancient Baghdad, there will be plenty of opportunities for unique assassinations, exploration, and parkour whenever the game officially releases on Oct. 5.

