Should you keep or sell trinkets in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

As you explore ancient Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’re going to find your inventory clogged with several different items, weapons, schematics, trinkets, and other types of odds and ends. Some of these items are important for progression, while others are meant to be used to make a quick buck.

Trade Goods fall into the second category, although this isn’t explicitly explained in-game.

Should you sell trade goods in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

All collected Trade Goods can be found in the lower right corner of the Bag menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The short answer is yes, you should sell all of your Trade Goods at the nearest Merchant. When you interact with the NPC trying to sell you their wares, you can move to a separate screen where you can sell items from your inventory. Here you can find the Trade Goods listed as “Trinkets,” showing how much each item is worth.

You have two options when selling these items: go through them individually and sell a few at a time, or you can use the “sell all Trinkets” option to immediately sell them all at once. This is the quickest way to earn extra Dirhams without spending too much time sorting through your item.

I was hesitant to sell these items at first as I’m conditioned to hoard in-game items in case I need them down the line. But on the off chance you’ll need any of the Trade Goods in the late game, you can easily restock by pickpocketing civilians, looting chests, and opening every container you find around the map.

About the author