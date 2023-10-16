Is Loki in Assassin’s Creed Mirage? – Ending Explained

The climax of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a true rollercoaster of emotions with twists and turns. The ending is dramatic and it answers many questions including the nature of Basim, Loki, and much more.

Ubisoft makes a bold decision with Assassin’s Creed Mirage by moving away from the Animus and present-day storytelling. Instead, it’s a grounded story about Basim and his ties to the previous title—Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

We learn all about the protagonist in Mirage, and the game culminates in a shocking series of events toward the end of the game. We’ve summarized all the key details for you including an explainer on whether or not Loki appears too.

It goes without saying that major spoilers will follow.

Basim wants to learn the truth

Basim's journey takes you across Baghdad

As a Hidden One, Basim conquers one malevolent leader after another in Assassin’s Creed Mirage en route to destroying The Order of the Ancients.

One by one he takes out each of the main leaders until he comes to his final assassination target in Qabiha. Unlike other fatal encounters though, Basim and Qahiba actually end up talking before she dies. Not only that, but Qahiba reveals that Basim is more than he appears.

The leader even acknowledges that she’s been waiting for Basim to find her. Qahiba references the Isu, an ancient race that existed thousands of years before humans walked the Earth, and says that Basim has a direct link to them.

Qahiba invites Basim to join her to learn more, but before we get a true answer from Basim, Roshan appears out of nowhere and kills Qahiba. In an eye-opening turn of events, Roshan declares that if Basim pursues this path of knowledge and answers, Roshan will see this as treachery for going against the Hidden Ones and will kill Basim.

Nehal helps Basim

Nehal vows to be by Basim's side

Basim returns to Alamut with Nehal by his side in a bid to seek what the Hidden Ones are keeping safe. The Order is attacking the Hidden Ones and Basim comes to the Hidden Ones’ aid.

The assassin then heads for the temple as he thinks that learning its secrets could prove to be vital in both learning about his past and giving the Hidden Ones the upper hand against The Order of the Ancients.

Unfortunately, before Basim gets a chance to enter the temple, Roshan appears. The two fight, as Roshan forewarned, and Basim prevails. He refuses to kill Roshan and makes his way to the Isu Temple doors.

Basim opens the doors and walks up to a large mysterious-looking device. It opens up, and to Basim’s horror, Nehal is inside before eventually disappearing. The big jaw-dropper is that Nehal has been nothing more than an aspect of Basim’s conscience this whole time.

Every action during the game involving Basim or Nehal has actually only been Basim’s doing—even the Caliph murder at the beginning of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Yes, even though we’ve seen this kind of twist before in games and films, it’s still a cool one that can catch you off-guard, and it did for me here.

Basim is Loki

Nehal was always with you, but never actually there.

If you’ve played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as I already explained in our in-depth Basim guide, we know that Basim is actually the Norse God Loki. Nehal plays a memory from Basim’s different life and the pieces of the jigsaw begin to slot into place.

This is evidenced by Basim confronting the jinni spirit that continually plagues Basim’s thoughts and dreams. The jinni finally disappears as our main character comes to terms with the fact that Loki resides within him. Basim continues on as a Hidden One, with Roshan relieving herself in light of Basim’s actions, and his tale continues on in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It’s a lot of information to take in without a doubt, but it explains Basim’s backstory, why he’s hounded by a relentless jinni, and reaffirms that Basim and Loki are one and the same.

