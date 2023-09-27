Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Xbox Game Pass?

As Assassin’s Creed Mirage is being released on Xbox, as well as PC and PS5, many potential Xbox players have wondered if Assassin’s Creed Mirage will come to Xbox Game Pass.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a highly anticipated title set to release on Oct. 5, allegedly returning the franchise back to its roots with a refocus on stealth, assassinations, and urban parkour. Xbox Game Pass has recently landed several major titles upon launch, including the likes of Starfield, and players have been unsure whether to expect Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on the subscription service.

If you are an Xbox player looking to see if the latest Assassin’s Creed will be on Xbox Game Pass on launch, here’s what you need to know.

Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage be on Xbox Game Pass?

As it stands, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will probably not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Neither Ubisoft or Microsoft have stated the status of the game, but considering the impending release date on Oct. 5, it is unlikely that the upcoming title will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at launch.

AC Mirage is set to refocus on assassinations, stealth, and parkour | Image via Ubisoft

Though at the time of writing it appears unlikely that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will make it to the Xbox Game Pass immediately, that does not mean it never will. Previous titles in Ubisoft’s long-running franchise, including Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey, have been available as part of the subscription service. Though it may take some patience, it is entirely possible that Assassin’s Creed Mirage could come to Game Pass some time post-launch.

Until then, you can still purchase or pre-order the upcoming title on Xbox, PS5, or PC. No matter your platform of choice, you can expect to jump into the world of ninth century Baghdad on Oct. 5.

About the author