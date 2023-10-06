How to unlock the Dagger of Time in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

This special dagger has the ability to slow down time.

Assasin’s Creed Mirage has a wide range of weapons, including multiple daggers with different strengths and weaknesses that can significantly change the gameplay flow, making them all worth collecting.

One in particular, the special Dagger of Time, is a unique Assasin’s Creed item that plays tribute to the Prince of Persia series. It allows players to slow down time after a perfect parry. However, this item is only available in one version of the Mirage game, so double check you grab the right one to avoid disappointment.

How to unlock the Prince of Persia Dagger in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Dagger of Time slows time for three seconds after a perfect parry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dagger of Time is an item included in the Prince of Persia-inspired Deluxe Pack included in the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The pack also includes a sword, outfit, and new cosmetic versions of the in-game mount and eagle.

This special version is $59.99, which is ten dollars more than the standard edition. Players can also enjoy the Deluxe Edition of the game through Ubisoft Plus, as this version is the default version included in the subscription service.

The Dagger of Time slows down time for three seconds after a perfect parry, which leaves enemies vulnerable and open to attacks. It also provides a short window to escape or reposition in tough situations.

The Dagger of Time isn’t required to succeed or have fun in Mirage, but it is a fun weapon that adds variety to the gameplay. It’s also worth using for fans of the Prince of Persia series, as it brings back a fun mechanic older players will instantly recognize.

