How to unlock and upgrade tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Throughout your Assassin’s Creed Mirage adventures, you’ll unlock many tools that will only get stronger through upgrades. These tools will allow you to be more versatile in battles and you can tune them to your liking with various perks.

Unlocking tools is simple enough as the storyline will lead you right to them. Completing quests unlocks tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but upgrading them is a different beast. While you can distribute skill points anywhere on the map with a single button, you’ll need to visit specific vendors to upgrade the best tools.

You can upgrade tools at Hidden Ones Bureaus. Every time you get into a new district, you’ll unlock a new Hidden Ones Bureau through the Mirage quest line you’re on, and there will be a vendor inside who will upgrade your tools for you.

Speak to the Hidden Ones Bureau vendor and choose the upgrade option. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Hidden Ones Bureaus are marked with the Assassin’s Creed icon on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose the tool that you’d like to upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports Select the Tier that you’d like to unlock. You can only pick a tier buff after unlocking its respective tier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I use Hidden Ones Bureaus as Fast Travel points and I check in with the vendor there before leaving to see if I have pending upgrades.

There are six tools players will unlock:

Blow Dart Unlock Extra Tool Capacity for two skill points first in the Trickster skill tree, then unlock Blow Dart through Ibn Musa in the Assassin Bureau.

Noisemaker Unlock Extra Tool Capacity for two skill points first in the Trickster skill tree, then unlock Noisemaker through Ibn Musa in the Assassin Bureau.

Smoke Bomb Unlock Extra Tool Capacity for two skill points first in the Trickster skill tree, then unlock Smoke Bomb through Ibn Musa in the Assassin Bureau.

Throwing Knife This is the first tool that players will unlock and becomes usable when they unlock the Tools feature.

Torch Torch is unlocked by default and players will have access to it after the prologue.

Trap Unlock Extra Tool Capacity for two skill points first in the Trickster skill tree, then unlock Trap through Ibn Musa in the Assassin Bureau.



All tool upgrades in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tool upgrades come in Tiers. You’ll first need to unlock a tier and then choose the upgrade you’d like to apply to your weapon.

Blow Dart upgrade requirements and tiers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tier One requirements: 60 components, 20 steel, and 30 leather. Extra Capacity: Increase the ammunition capacity for this tool by two. Increase Duration: Increase duration by four seconds. Extended Range: Increase range by seven meters.

Tier Two requirements: 90 components, 45 steel, and 35 leather. Cloud Impact: Makes Blowdart an area of effect. Lethal Dose: Poison targets instead of putting them to sleep. Potency: Target can’t be woken up by other guards. Enraged targets die after the effect ends.

Tier Three requirements: 150 components, 80 steel, and 60 leather Berserker Dart: Inflicts a fit of rage upon the target, causing them to attack anyone nearby. Replaces the sleep effect. Deep Slumber: Targets don’t wake up after receiving damage. Sleep effect lasts indefinitely.



Noisemaker upgrade requirements and tiers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tier One requirements: 60 components, 20 steel, and 30 leather Extra Capacity: Increase the ammunition capacity of Noisemaker by three. Loud Fuse: Buffs the area of effect by increasing the distance from which enemies are drawn to the explosion by five meters. Extended Range: Increases throw range by seven meters.

Tier Two requirements: 90 components, 35 steel, and 45 leather Fireworks: Makes the explosion continuous, holding enemies’ attention for prolonged periods. Weakness: Enemies who get caught in the explosion have their defenses lowered. Sparks: Noisemaker becomes an incendiary device.

Tier Three requirements: 150 components, 60 steel, and 80 leather Terror: Explosions cause panic and cause targets to run away. Shockwave: Breaks cages, vases, and fragile walls. Also dazes targets inside the explosion area.



Smoke Bomb upgrade requirements and tiers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tier One requirements: 60 components, 15 steel, and 35 leather Extra Capacity: Increase the ammunition capacity of Smoke Bomb by two. Extended Range: Increases Smoke Bomb’s range by seven meters. Durable Smoke: Increases Smoke Bomb’s duration by four seconds.

Tier Two requirements: 90 components, 25 steel, and 55 leather Silent Blast: Smoke Bombs can no longer be heard by enemies. Healing Vapor: Basim heals if he’s inside the smoke. Choking Fumes: Enemies in the smoke get damaged.

Tier Three requirements: 150 components, 40 steel, and 100 leather Mindwipe: Guards in the smoke forget seeing Basim. Flammable Smoke: If Smoke contacts any flames, it ignites and sets everything inside on fire.



Throwing Knife upgrade requirements and tiers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

So many paths to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tier One requirements:20 components, 35 steel, and 15 leather Extra Capacity: Increase the ammunition capacity of Throwing Knife by two. Extended Range: Increases Throwing Knife’s distance by nine meters. Sharp Blade: Increases Throwing Knife’s damage by 50 percent.

Tier Two requirements: 90 components, 25 steel, and 55 leather Poison Tip: Throwing Knife applies poison to targets. Heavy Blade: Enemies stagger after getting hit. Light Blade: Unlocks charged throws that increase both range and damage.

Tier Three requirements: 150 components, 100 steel, and 40 leather Corrode Body: Enemies that get killed by Throwing Knifes have their corpses dissolve. Armor Piercing: Throwing Knives penetrate armor.



Trap upgrade requirements and tiers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Tier One requirements:60 components, 20 steel, and 30 leather Extra Capacity: Increase the ammunition capacity of Trap by two. Increases Duration: Increases Trap’s duration. Extended Range: Increases Trap’s throw range by seven meters.

Tier Two requirements: 90 components, 45 steel, and 35 leather Fracture: Targets who are affected by the Trap explosion have their defenses reduced. Wide Burst: Increases Trap explosions’ area of effect . Whistle Trigger: Unlocks remote detonation by whistling.

Tier Three requirements: 150 components, 80 steel, and 60 leather Deadly Blast: Non-lethal component gets replaced for a fiery explosion. Lingering Knockdown: Increases knockdown effect.



About the author