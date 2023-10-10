How to solve the Delight by the Dome Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage delivers a familiar experience that older fans of the series will appreciate with a smaller, contained experience. The game includes mainstay features like Enigma puzzles players must figure out for unique prizes.

An Enigma that most players will encounter early in the game is the Delight by the Dome Enigma, which is located near the starting area you’ll first explore in Baghdad. Luckily, the solution for the Enigma is simple, and you can unlock the special Mysterious Talisman in no time.

Where to find the Delight by the Dome Enigma location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You should encounter this Enigma early in your playthrough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players can find the Delight by the Dome Enigma in an exterior room of the Kahtabah Mosque in the Abbasiyah area. The yellow Enigma icon should appear on your radar when nearby.

The Enigma is in the left corner of the room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After making your way to the Mosque, find the exterior room with blue tapestries and decorations hanging above the entrance. The Enigma will be tucked away on the left side of the room.

You can find the Mysterious Talisman near the Dome of the Ass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Delight by the Dome Enigma map provides a crude drawing of an area where players can find the hidden treasure. Luckily, the name of the Enigma and the drawing make it clear that you’ll need to find a dome near a river with a fountain in front of it.

The dome we’re looking for can be found south of the Mosque in the Haylanah area. Follow the screenshot above to find the Dome of the Ass, which is a unique and unmistakable landmark.

You’ll find the Talisman in the shallow pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mysterious Shard can be found in a small pool of water in front of the Dome of the Ass. The easiest way to find it is by climbing to the viewpoint on top of the dome and searching for the small pond. Once you locate it, find the small mound in the shallow water to collect your prize.

The Talisman is a cosmetic item with no in-game function, but it’s nice to look at as you explore ancient Baghdad.

