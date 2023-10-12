How to rescue the Trade Delegate in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Get some Tokens and a new sword while you're at it.

The Trade Delegate Contract in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of the later ones you can pick up and is just as involved as one may expect. It’s an epic tale of bandits, betrayal, and running away from mountain lions, and although one step, in particular, can seem tricky, you’ll be on your way in no time once you know where you’re going.

Read on to discover how to bring the Trade Delegate back home.

How do you find the Trade Delegate in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

You’ll find the necessary clues here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As part of this Assassin’s Creed Mirage side mission, you’ll be sent out to rendezvous with the Trade Delegate’s caravan in the Southern Wilderness, well outside of the safety of Baghdad’s walls. Head to the crossroads pictured, and you’ll find said caravan in a state of disarray after a bandit attack. Clearly, this isn’t going to be as straightforward as it seems.

At this point, you’ll be prompted to use your Eagle Vision and follow the bandits’ tracks, but if you’d rather skip that tedious pursuit, you can head southeast to the Spymaster’s Camp.

This is a bandit camp like any other, albeit with the added Contractor Request complication of not taking any damage during your mission. You’ll want to be as stealthy as possible as you move toward the cage directly opposite the main gate, ideally using the tree branches overhead to navigate the camp and avoid detection (and thus combat).

The Trade Delegate’s temporary new home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve gotten there, all you need to do is crack open the cage, toss the Delegate over your shoulder like a sack of potatoes, and exfiltrate. While you’re here, don’t forget to claim the Gear Chest hidden in a treehouse, which contains the Hidden One Sword or one of its upgrade schematics if you already have the sword itself. You can’t climb right into the treehouse, so you’ll need to use one of the nearby branches or the attached tent to climb inside—as far as Gear Chests go, this is one of the simpler ones in the game.

Once you’ve carried the Trade Delegate out, he’ll point you in the direction of the Perfume Trader, who serves as the final target of the Merchant faction’s Contract quest and one of the final set of Contracts overall. You’re well on your way to perfecting your immensely powerful Rostam outfit in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage now—happy hunting!

