Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the next upcoming installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, with this new release centered around Feudal Japan and your journey to becoming a Shinobi Assassin or a Legendary Samurai.

Preorders are already open for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, or you can wait until it lands on Ubisoft Plus directly later this year.

How to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Ubisoft Plus, explained

You’ll need a premium subscription to get day-one access. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play Assassin’s Creed Shadows as soon as it drops on Friday, Nov. 15, you must have a premium Ubisoft Plus subscription.

Ubisoft Plus is Ubisoft’s subscription service that lets subscribers access various games. With the premium version, you can access the latest releases from day one, and, best of all, it’s primarily premium editions and content you have access to. So, if you have the Ubisoft Plus Premium Subscription, you can access Assassin’s Creed Shadows on day one and gain the following benefits:

The base Assassin’s Creed Shadows game.

Preorder bonuses You will get a bonus quest, Thrown to the Dogs.

Season pass This includes the bonus quest, additional unlockable content, and two expansions.

The Ultimate Pack, which includes a Sekiryu Character Pack (it contains gear and weapons for Naoe and Yasuke, a Sekiryu Beast, and a Dragon Tooth trinket), the Sekiryu Hideout Pack (four ornaments to customize your shinobi hideout), five skill points, and the Red Dragon filter to use in Photo mode.

Three days of early gameplay access You can access this title three days early on Nov. 12.



What’s great about the Ubisoft Plus Premium subscription is you can access the Ultimate edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. So, instead of paying USD 129.99 upfront you only have to pay USD 17.99 per month for the premium subscription and access the same version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The premium subscription is an excellent option if you know you’ll finish Assassin’s Creed Shadows in a month or two.

However, if you only have a limited time to play, simply purchasing Assassin’s Creed Shadows outright might be the best option. This is everything you need to know about how to play Assassin’s Creed Shadows via Ubisoft Plus.

