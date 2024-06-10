All Assassin’s Creed Shadows platforms

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the upcoming entry in Ubisoft’s long-running franchise, set in Feudal Japan, and is available on several platforms—all of which we’ve highlighted for you here.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows releases on Nov. 15 and follows the story of two protagonists, shinobi assassin Naoe and samurai Yasuke, in an environment that sees the gameplay changing with the seasons.

If you’re excited to jump in, you’ll want to know which platforms you can enjoy Assassin’s Creed Shadows on, so our guide will take you through them all.

What platforms will Assassin’s Creed Shadows be available on?

Snow your own way. Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Amazon Luna, Mac, and iPad.

The biggest surprise here is the release of Shadows on Apple devices. Announced at Apple’s 2024 WWDC keynote, those with Macs with Apple Silicon can purchase Assassin’s Creed Shadows via the Mac Apple Store, and the Ubisoft title will also be available on iPad.

Users with a Ubisoft+ subscription can enjoy Assassin’s Creed Shadows for no additional cost as part of their membership, including three days of early access—a bonus also provided to those who purchase the premium edition.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not be available on Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch.

