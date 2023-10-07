How to get the Upper Harbor Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Upper Harbor Gear Chest is at the stern (rear end) of the largest ship in the Upper Harbor of the Harbiyah district of Baghdad.

It’s a difficult Gear Chest to get, because the waterfront part of the harbor is a restricted area, there aren’t many ways to get on and off the ship, and most importantly, you have to solve a tricky block puzzle to actually get to the chest.

Here’s how to get aboard the ship and solve the puzzle for the lucrative Upper Harbor Gear Chest.

How to get on the Upper Harbor ship in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Go up that ladder. I promise no one will see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with most things in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, there’s more than one way to get where you want to go. That said, the route I took was fairly direct, and I managed it with minimum fuss.

If you’re on the harbor facing the ship, don’t head directly towards the ship. Instead, turn to the right and go up the long ladder to the top of a building. This is a restricted area, but there are no guards in this particular section.

It’s a big gap, but you can make it without getting your feet wet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the zipline to reach the rooftop building to the east, then climb to the roof. From the far corner, assassinate the guard sitting behind the crane.

Go up to the end of the crane, then get to the ship using the masts of the small boat below. There’s one guard on the ship’s deck, and he’s pretty easy to sneak up behind and assassinate. Now it’s time for the puzzle.

How to solve the Upper Harbor Gear Chest puzzle

You can’t really make a wrong move here, it’s just difficult to see where you’re going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ll go through the puzzle’s solution step by step so you don’t get confused, and so I don’t either:

Push the first stack of shelves all the way in.

Jump over the little box on the right and push that same stack of shelves to the side (to the west).

There’s another stack of shelves to this side of the low box. Pull it as far as it’ll go.

Hop back over the low box, and head into the gap you made when you moved the first stack sideways. You should now be roughly in the center of the room (although it’s a little hard to tell).

You’ll see a third stack of shelves that you can’t move from this side. Go around the corner to the right and pull it from there. Now, the way around the trellis is clear, so go around it.

From here, you can give that first stack of shelves one more pull, then go back around the trellis and reach the Upper Harbor Gear Chest.

It’s golden confetti time! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The chest contains the Zanj Uprising Outfit, which is an essential fashion statement for the stylish assassin who wants to reduce the impact of his illegal actions by 20%.

