How to get the Soap Boilers District Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Soap Boilers District Gear Chest is on the upper floor of a large building in the center of the Soap Boilers District. This is the area on the southernmost tip of the Harbiyah district of Baghdad.

The Soap Boilers District is a restricted area and is heavily guarded, and the Soap Boilers District Gear Chest is behind a barred door with seemingly no other way into the building. But it’s not actually that hard to get when you’re in the know, so here’s how. Oh, and like most Gear Chests, you’re going to need a throwing knife.

How to reach the Soap Boilers District Gear Chest in Harbiyah

So, first of all, those guards. Yes, there are lots of them, but it turns out they’re not watching the central building very effectively at all. On my first attempt, I tried to take out all the guards systematically, but was spotted, overwhelmed, and killed.

On my second attempt, I got the chest and only killed one guard along the way (the one patrolling on the northeast side). But I’m 100% sure I could have done it without even killing him, as his patrol route takes him well away from the central building, so there’d be plenty of time to sneak past. There’s also a patrol circling the area, including passing under the central building. So, you want to time your approach to avoid them too.

Surely I could have just pushed that out of the way with my pinky finger? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to get into the open area under the central building. As I mentioned above, this is actually fairly easily done, certainly from the northeast side (and probably from the southwest side too).

You’d think all those rooftop guards would be able to see you approaching the central building on the ground, but nope. Not one of them saw me, anyway.

Schematics are used at Bureaus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re under the building, look up. Part of the ceiling, and therefore the floor of the room above, is made of thin wooden strips that look fragile. They’re so weak, in fact, that a hit from a single throwing knife is enough to bring the whole lot crashing down around you. You can’t just stab them with your sword, for some reason.

Once that’s out of the way, you can climb the conveniently placed ladder and gain access to the room above. The Soap Boilers District Gear Chest is now all yours, along with the Zanj Uprising Sword Upgrade Schematic inside it. If you don’t already have that sword, get it from the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest.

