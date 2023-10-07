How to get the House of Wisdom Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the House of Wisdom is a huge academic building in Abbasiyah on the westernmost edge of the city of Baghdad. When you first enter the courtyard of the House of Wisdom, a Gear Chest will be highlighted in its tower. Knowing the location of a Gear Chest is one thing, but actually getting it is another.

The House of Wisdom Gear Chest is in a high tower on the northwest side of the House of Wisdom. Some guides will tell you that you need to break the chandelier in the tower to get the chest, but you don’t. You just need to get the Astronomical Library Key first.

How to get the Astronomical Library Key

Getting up there isn’t hard, but there’s a locked door. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are various ways to get to the Astronomical Library Key, but here’s what I did. It’s a fairly direct, stealthy route. If you stand in the middle of the House of Wisdom courtyard and face the Gear Chest tower, you’ll see a high scaffold on the right. Use this to climb all the way up the inside wall of the courtyard. When you reach the top, you’ll be in a restricted area, and close to the base of that tower.

As you can see, the key is directly east of the chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Astronomical Library Key is held by a scholar standing in a rooftop study area directly east of the tower (marked on the map above). You won’t be able to see that he has the key using Eagle Vision from as far away as the tower, but I sent Enkidu out that way (up on the D-pad) and he spotted the key immediately.

He’s moving away, so it’s time to climb up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hang off the inside of the main courtyard wall, using the lower edge so that you’re less visible (see the screenshot above). Shimmy along northeast, then southeast. Stop when you’re level with the archway leading through the covered area.

Wait for the guard to come; he’ll stand looking over you for a little while, then head off to the left. Now, climb up and go through that passage, then turn right and go up the stairs. Here, you’ll find the scholar with the key and can pickpocket him easily.

How to reach the House of Wisdom Gear Chest in Abbasiyah

It’s just like Christmas every time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head back the way you came toward the base of the tower, but watch out for the patrolling guard. Enter the passage running through the tower and use the Astronomical Library Key to unlock the door on the right. Climb up a couple of ladders to reach the floor with the Gear Chest on it. Open it to get your hands on the Abbasid Knight Sword, which grants you a damage bonus when you’re at low health.

