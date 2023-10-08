How to get the Bazaar Gear Chest early in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Bazaar Gear Chest is inside The Bazaar in the Tabik district of Karkh in southeast Baghdad. It’s in an upstairs room behind a locked door, the key to which is only available during the late-game mission Gilded Butterflies. Fortunately though, there’s a shortcut.

You can get to the Bazaar Gear Chest at pretty much any time using a well-aimed throwing knife. Don’t you just love a shortcut? And this one’s not especially difficult once you know how to do it.

How to get the Bazaar Gear Chest in Karkh early

First of all, you’ll need to take your throwing knife shot from a long range, so I’d recommend adding the Extending Range upgrade to your throwing knives. You can do this at any Bureau. If you haven’t unlocked a Bureau yet, then you’ll unlock the Harbiyah Bureau very early in the story, so make some progress first.

Enter the Bazaar on the northeastern end, and climb up to the upper landing on the right. Go around the corner and the locked door will be ahead of you. To shoot the lock, you need to be on the opposite landing, to the southwest, so cross over and head for the northwest corner of that landing.

You want to be directly opposite the Gear Chest, so you can see it when you look northeast. It’s behind a trellis, but the holes in the trellis are big enough for a throwing knife.

This was a hit, so copy me as closely as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hop onto the railing and shuffle to the right side so that you get as clear a shot at the lock as possible. Use Eagle Vision to highlight the lock in red, then aim at it very carefully.

You need the targeting reticle to turn red, but this doesn’t guarantee that your knife won’t hit the trellis. That’s what happened to my first shot, but then I shuffled a little farther to the right, and my second attempt hit the target.

Loot is always better when you shortcut it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the lock is broken, you can make your way back across, open the door, and loot the Bazaar Gear Chest. It contains the Abbasid Knight Dagger, which improves your damage resistance when you’re low on health. Great for turning the tide of battle and making a defiant last stand.

