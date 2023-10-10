How to customize your Eagle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage allows players to customize their outfits, weapons, mounts, and loadouts to find the perfect combination for their preferred experience and playstyle. Players can also customize their eagle, which is a valuable tool that can scout areas and highlight enemies and objectives to help you create a strategy.

Customizing your eagle is easy; you just need to find a common merchant that is almost always nearby.

How to customize Enkidu in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can also customize your mount at the stable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Customizing Enkidu in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is easy. You just need to make your way to the nearest Stable, where you can also customize your mount.

Once you make it to the stable, navigate one menu to the right to find the customization screen for your trusty ally in the sky. Here you can purchase different types of eagles and falcons to help you explore Baghdad.

Feel free to pick any bird you want; they all have the same stats and abilities. You can also change back to your original bird at any time at any stable, so don’t worry about making a permanent decision here.

The other birds are also relatively inexpensive, only costing a couple hundred coins at most, meaning you can collect them all with little issue.

There really is no purpose to change the skin of your eagle besides personal preference in your Assassin’s Creed Mirage playthrough. I haven’t changed the original Enkidu in my story, but I do like collecting the other birds. If you purchase any DLC or have access to any premium bird skins, you can also select them here at the stable.

