Best Assassin’s Creed Mirage controller settings

The default settings can be improved with a few changes.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gives players a chance to explore 9th-century Baghdad as they transform from a young thief into a Hidden One. The latest iteration in the popular series is reminiscent of earlier entries with an emphasis on stealth and parkour.

However, the default controller settings leave much to be desired; they’re a clunky mess.

What controller settings should I change in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Luckily, a few changes can significantly improve the fluidity of gameplay and make you feel like a true assassin. The following settings should be changed for the best experience in Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Drop Down/Crouch/Dive – LT/L2 Hold

Sprint/Lunge/Gallop – RT/R2 Hold

Follow Road – L3/L Double Press

Light Attack – X/Square Press

Heavy Attack – X/Sqaure Hold

Parry – R1/RB

Dodge/Roll – B/Circle

Tools Wheel – L3/L Toggle

Aim – LB/ L1

Throw – RB/R1



The biggest change is to the Sprint/Lunge/Gallop button, as pressing the analog stick down to activate these felt awful. During the early missions, I constantly fumbled with sprinting as I could never tell if the ability was activated or not. Holding down the trigger instead made it easier to control and added to the immersion of the game.

Changing the light attack, heavy attack, and parry buttons also helped significantly in combat and should feel better for veteran fans. The aim and throw options on the bumpers may feel a bit odd at first, but it should take a few minutes to adjust to the new layout.

While this controller scheme worked for me, consider experimenting with other options to find what works best for you. I don’t suggest sticking with the defaults as they will leave you frustrated and detract from the overall experience.

