Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets official release date, Syndicate-style dual main characters

Ubisoft has finally unveiled the release date for the next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and the shadows are heading back to Japan in a riveting way.

Clear your calendars at the end of the year, because Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be officially dropping on Friday, Nov. 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. This will be the 14th title in the main series, but will be bringing back a familiar mechanic featuring its two main characters from opposite origins.

Naoe and Yasuke are two adept warriors who live in the late Azuchi-Momoyama period, according to IGN, with the former boasting speed and cunning as a shinobi assassin and the latter as an iconic samurai. With the two joining forces to usher a new era in the country, players will get to experience two different types of playstyles at the same time.

Unlike Assassin’s Creed Odyssey where you must choose one of the two characters available to play, prospective assassins will get to swap between both Naoe and Yasuke instead. Whether you prefer sneaking around enemy bases and striking from the shadows or busting down the front door and swinging a massive mace, each character will provide different stories and require a different level of skill expression.

As you explore Japan in the world of Assassin’s Creed, players will get to discover many different hidden secrets along their travels, especially with Yasuke taking his first steps onto the country. Naoe, on the other hand, was born in Japan and part of a fiercely independent region called the Iga Province, and will provide a whole new perspective on the journey and what it takes to become an agent of change in a turbulent world.

The last time players were able to swap between characters in an Assassin’s Creed game was back in 2015 with the release of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, which received generally favorable reviews from outlets and the public. This should, however, serve as a great introduction to a region that has been long-awaited by supporters of the franchise, even though there have already been some complaints from the fanbase.

