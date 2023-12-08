Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s permadeath mode has been delayed—but New Game Plus is coming soon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was meant to be getting a new permadeath mode this month, but Ubisoft has said it will be delayed. The good news, though, is the delay shouldn’t be too long and a New Game Plus mode will be arriving next week.

Although Ubisoft hasn’t shared an awful lot about Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s permadeath mode, which is a first for the series, it will be available as an option across all difficulties rather than its own separate thing. Given the descriptor, it’ll likely function similarly to Baldur’s Gate 3‘s Honor mode where dying once costs you all your progress, forcing you to start from the very beginning of the game.

Hello Assassins!



New Game + for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming next week! Dive back into Basim’s journey with your current progression and new rewards.



The team is still working on the permadeath mode, which is expected to release in an update early 2024. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/LfgiRGYold — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 7, 2023

Whether permadeath mode will add any other difficulty modifiers isn’t known yet and may not be shared until closer to its release. Ubisoft hasn’t explained the reason behind the delay (it probably just needs more time in the oven), nor has it nailed an exact release window yet. But the aim is to have it out in early 2024 (so hopefully before the end of March).

As for New Game Plus, which has featured in previous Assassin’s Creed games, it’s what it says on the tin and will let you replay the adventure with all your unlocked weapons, gear, and skills. Although there’ll be new rewards to obtain as well according to Ubisoft. It too lacks an exact release date, but it will arrive some time next week.

Both of these modes will be free updates, which is always welcome, and will help add some longevity to Assassin’s Creed Mirage to keep fans occupied until the next mainline game. That said, Ubisoft doesn’t have a launch window for the next game either so who knows when that’ll come out. The company has also ruled out any DLC expansions for Mirage, which isn’t too surprising considering Mirage itself was meant to be DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.