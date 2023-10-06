Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Where to find the Excavation Site

Find the Missing Brother is a main storyline quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that will see you venture across ancient Baghdad. The Excavation Site is a location you eventually need to find, although you won’t be given a quest marker to find this important area.

For most important quest locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will have a waypoint at the top of your HUD that at least points you in the general area you need to go. When it comes to the Excavation Site however, you need to piece together its position on the map through a crudely drawn map.

If you just want to skip all the extra steps and simply find the Excavation Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage yourself, here’s where you need to go.

Where is the Excavation Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

You can open up the map by going into your Investigate tab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting Hamid to provide you with a map pointing to the Excavation Site by completing the House of Wisdom portion of this quest, you can go into your Investigations menu and open the site map yourself. Here you will see a red “X” the marks the location of the Excavation Site, although the supposed landmarks around this spot aren’t too apparent.

The Dig site is far into the wilderness of Baghdad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Excavation Site is south of an Oasis marked on your map and even further south of Abbasiyah. Use the map above for reference. To find this spot, you need to go fairly far out into the wilderness. Travel by camel is essential to reaching your destination.

How to infiltrate the Excavation Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can recruit these mercenaries to create a distraction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have reached the Excavation Site in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, its time to enter this restricted area to find your clues. Outside of the restricted area is a band of mercenaries overlooking the dig. Though these resemble the enemies you commonly fight in the city, these guys can actually be your allies for one Power Favor Token.

Aside from this, you can simply sneak into the Excavation Site yourself and avoid detection by sneaking around the dig site. Given the sheer number of areas you can cover behind, I actually found this one of the easiest locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to remain undetected in.

Move this block aside to get access to your chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The chest you need to find in this section of the quest is hidden behind a moveable platform found at the southeastern edge of the Excavation Site. After clearing out the guards, simply move the furniture to the left and you will have your clues.

