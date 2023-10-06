Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to unlock Smoke Bombs

Smoke Bombs are a stealthy staple of the Assassin’s Creed games, and Mirage lets you use them to gain a huge visual advantage in combat.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage unmistakably sells itself on old-school vibes. It’s a far more grounded experience compared to its recent predecessors, incorporating many familiar elements from earlier games, and Smoke Bombs are no exception.

They let you escape detection in the blink of an eye, as well as giving you an upper hand over your enemies. Come with us to Baghdad as we tell you the secret to unlocking the Smoke Bomb.

How to unlock Smoke Bombs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

This is as close to vaping as you’ll get in 9th-century Baghdad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To gain access to the Smoke Bomb in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you need to talk to a character called Ibn Musa in the Assassin’s Bureau and he will give them to you.

He is a proprietor of useful tools for Basim, one of which is the Smoke Bomb. Follow these few quick steps to unlock the Smoke Bomb:

Progress through Assassin’s Creed Mirage until you kill Al-Ghul—the game’s first proper assassination mission a couple of hours into the game. Head to the Hidden Ones official bureau. Find and speak to Ibn Musa. Make sure you have spent two skill points on the “Extra Tool Capacity” skill. Pick this tool from Obn Musa’s selection once prompted.

What to do with Smoke Bombs in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You should now have Smoke Bombs at your disposal, and I think they’re one of the most effective tools in the whole game.

Offensively, you can surround your enemies in a sea of thick, impenetrable mist, allowing you to attack and even one-shot them without retaliation. From a defensive perspective, it’s an easy out if you’re spotted and allows you to retreat to safety much easier.

