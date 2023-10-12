Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to steal the medicine samples and complete The Botanist contract

Aside from the investigation, which acts as the main storyline in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can take out various Contract missions found at Bureau locations. The Botanist is one such Contract that you can pick up from the Harbiyah Bureau.

As a reward for completing The Botanist, you can acquire Scholar Favor Tokens, crafting components, and a schematic. Though this side objective is fairly straightforward, it is not entirely clear where or how to pick up the three medicine samples necessary to complete this mission. There is also one prerequisite that you must meet before being able to access this specific Contract.

If you are trying to pick up or complete The Botanist Contract in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to know.

How to start The Botanist Contract in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can pick up The Botanist Contract side objective in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by visiting the Contract Board at the Harbiyah Bureau. This will be the first Hidden Ones Bureau that you visit after completing the prologue and ‘A New Beginning’ quest.

This side objective will not be on the board the first time you visit it, but you first need to complete The Satirical Poet Contract. Once you wrap up this brief escort mission, you can then see and accept The Botanist.

How to collect the Medicine Samples in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The central objective of The Botanist is to collect three medicine samples from a restricted zone and return these samples to Abu Jafar’s Stash. You can find the restricted area where these samples reside in Haylanah, as seen on the map above.

This area is swarming with hostile guards. If you are attempting to complete the side objective of this Contract, which is to remain undetected throughout the entire mission, I recommend sticking the thick grass in the middle of the area as much as possible and picking off guards whenever you can. The fewer guards there are, the less likely you are to be detected.

Medicine samples can be found in the golden pots scattered across the area. The pots that contain medicine samples are marked with an ‘X’. Before you collect any samples, however, you should note that opening an unmarked pot will deal a slight amount of decay damage to Basim. If you are already low health, then this can kill you.

The marked pots are found at the following location seen above. One is found near the center of the garden, another within a building along the western wall of the restricted zone, and the last on the northwestern end of the garden.

With your medicine samples in tow, you can return to Abu Jafar’s stash to complete your mission and claim your rewards, which include the Rostam Dagger Schematic.

