Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the Solve This Problem Quickly For Me Enigma

Solve This Problem Quickly is an Assassin’s Creed Mirage Enigma you can find inside the Round City that takes you out to the outskirts of the wilderness.

Though the name suggests some level of urgency, there is no time limit to complete the Solve This Problem Quickly Enigma. Unless you already know the necessary locations to find your reward, it will require some investigation. Whether you are just starting this brief puzzle or on the cusp of finding your reward, this is where you need to go.

Where to find the Solve This Problem Quickly Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can find the Officer’s Club just outside the Basra Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Solve This Problem Quickly Enigma on top of the Officer’s Club roof in Karkh. The Officer’s Club is found to the east of the Commanders’ District in the Round City, use the map above for reference.

I found this to be one of the hardest Enigmas to track down in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the Officer’s Club is a heavily guarded region. My advice would be to scale to the highest point as fast as you possibly can.

You can then identify the Enigma’s location by looking for a grassy overgrown gazebo with a single guard standing watch. You can either assassinate or stealth past the guard and grab the Enigma on the nearby bench before making your escape.

Deal with the guard and pick up the Enigma on the bench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whereas most Enigmas contain a drawn map you can view in your inventory, this is instead a scroll that hints toward your reward’s location. Either way, it might not be explicitly clear on your first read-through.

Where to find the Solve This Problem Quickly Enigma Solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You need to venture into the southern wilderness to find your reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the reward for the Solve This Problem Quickly Enigma in Jarjaraya, which is found in the southeastern part of the wilderness in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is a pretty far walk from your starting point of the Officer’s Club, so you likely want to mount your camel unless you’ve already accessed the fast travel point to Jarjaraya.

Use Enkidu to get a bird’s eye view of the village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you reach this wilderness town, I would recommend that you climb the viewpoint to get a better view of the entire region. At the top of the view, summon your eagle companion Enkidu to search the area. There should be various burned homes to the north of the village, set a marker down here and set out back as Basim.

You can find the reward in this nearby burned home. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whenever you arrive in the destroyed village, look for the destroyed hut with a small tower beside it, as seen in the photo above. At this spot, you should see a small glimmer of light that marks the treasure’s location.

Here you can also pick up Gold Hidden One Outfit Dye. Note that you can only apply this AC Mirage cosmetic option if you already have the Hidden One Outfit.

