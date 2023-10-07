Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the Left Behind Enigma

Enigmas are a type of collectible in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that you’ll find around ancient Baghdad. Once you acquire an Enigma, it will give you a clue to the location of a hidden treasure. If don’t already have much of the map explored, then finding these locations can be difficult.

Though Assassin’s Creed Mirage is significantly smaller than previous games in Ubisoft’s long-running franchise, the map is still quite sizable with plenty of room to hide useful items. If you have found the Left Back Enigma and want to know where to go, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find the Left Back Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Enigma starting point is found between the Metal and Dye factory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Left Back Enigma can be found just south of the Metal Factory in the Harbiyah area. This is also near the Dye Factory where you first meet Beshi. Use the map above for reference. Once you approach this area, you might notice that the door leading to the objective is barred.

To get around this minor obstacle, simply find the collapsible scaffolding. After bringing it down, you will have a clear path into the small room. Turn on your Eagle Vision and you should be able to spot the hidden Enigma inside.

The front entry to this small home if barred, so move around to the back to enter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the Enigma in your inventory, look at it under the Enigmas section of your inventory to view the hint. The hint shows a crudely drawn map depicting a small village, the water, and a lion right by the marked spot. When I first got this map I was completely lost, though some exploring in the wilds quickly revealed its treasure’s location.

Where to find the Horned Lion Talisman in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You will need to venture into the wilderness to find this treasure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Enigma’s reward, the Horned Lion Talisman, can be found in the Wilderness to the west of Harbiyah. Keep going west until you run into the Abandoned Village and head along the coast. Along the way, you should spot a faintly glowing light that denotes the location of the Horned Lion Talisman.

Keep in mind that there are several jaguars lurking around this area that can pose a problem. Though I was able to take them out fairly easily, it is worth noting that you cannot parry these creatures like you might any other enemy.

You can equip this rare talisman after finding it in the Abandoned Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the Horned Lion Talisman, you can equip it to Basim. Though Talismans do not generally provide any measurable stat increase, it is a rare collectible that you can adorn to show off your prowess.

About the author