Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the Just Rewards Enigma

The Just Rewards Enigma is a short Enigmas puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage you can find that rewards you with a rare outfit dye for the Abbasid Knight Outfit, though it will require some sneaking around.

Both the Enigma and reward’s location are found in restricted areas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so you need to be confident with your stealth abilities to complete this one, otherwise, you may accidentally find yourself with high notoriety. If you are looking to start or finish this short Enigma puzzle, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find the Just Rewards Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can find the Just Rewards Enigma near the top of Basra Gate in the Residential District of the Round City. Use the maps above for reference to help pin down the exact location of this Enigma’s starting location.

The Basra Gate is a restricted area, though there won’t be too many guards stationed on the higher platforms. I had to assassinate one as I was climbing up, but there were no guards stationed at the table where you could actually pick up the Enigma.

The Enigma only gives you a drawing of a clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have taken the Enigma from Basra Gate, you can open it up inside your inventory to see your clue. Like all Enigmas in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are simply given a crude drawing to go off of to find your reward.

Where to find the Black Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The reward for the Just Rewards Enigma can be found in the Shurta Headquarters just to the west of where you originally picked up the Enigma at the Basra Gate. This is in the Commanders’ District of the Round City.

Yon don’t need to go too far to find your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shurta Headquarters is also a restricted area, but you don’t need to go far to find your reward. If you enter from the north side of the stronghold, you can find the Enigma reward waiting for you in an empty courtyard.

When I first obtained the Black Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye, there was a slight bug where it took Basim significantly longer than usual to pick up the item and there was no indication on screen that I received a new item. If you run into this as well, don’t worry; you can still find the dye in the Outfit Dye section of your inventory.

You can identify the correct location by this faint glimmer appearing on your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only use the Black Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye in AC: Mirage if you already have the Abbasid Knight Outfit. This can be found in the world of ancient Baghdad and is actually one of the best outfits in the entire game for defensive players.

About the author