Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to get the Blade in the Crowd trophy quickly and easily

Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s trophy list doesn’t take too long to run through… or, at least, it wouldn’t if not for Blade in the Crowd.

This elusive trophy requires Basim to assassinate 10 guards while blending in with the citizens of Baghdad—and while that doesn’t sound too difficult on the surface, the circumstances required to pull this off can be few and far between.

Luckily, there’s a simple mechanic you can use (and abuse if need be) to rack up the required kills within minutes.

How do you get the Blade in the Crowd trophy in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The quickest and easiest way to get the elusive Blade in the Crowd Mirage trophy is to rely on follower groups. Just like in Assassin’s Creed 2, there are groups of helpers you can hire around the city, including mobile bands of nondescript citizens you can hide within to shield you from suspicion.

Look for a symbol on your Compass that resembles a head and shoulders, and make sure to do a few Contracts to ensure you have Merchant Favor Tokens on hand, as these groups will ask for one in return for their services.

Look for the symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once the Token has changed hands and you’re concealed within the group, all you need to do is wait for them to pass by a guard and covertly assassinate him, shielded by your new friends. Given the ubiquity of both these follower groups and eminently stabbable guards, you’ll likely be able to do this within a few seconds of handing over your Token. The crowd of three or four may not be huge, but it’ll still count as a blended assassination, thus giving you crucial progress toward the Blade in the Crowd trophy.

Nine to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rinse and repeat, and the trophy will be in your hands before long. Just make sure you don’t get so distracted by your trophy hunting that you forget to take down the Order of the Ancients!

