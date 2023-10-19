Assassins’ Creed Mirage: How to complete the You Snooze You Lose achievement

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has tons of achievements and trophies for you to unlock throughout your journey around ancient Baghdad. One is You Snooze You Lose, a fairly easy achievement you can acquire as soon as you get your blow dart tool.

You Snooze You Lose requires you to knock out an enemy with a blow dart and then pickpocket the same incapacitated enemy while they are still asleep. This isn’t a difficult AC: Mirage achievement when it comes to mechanics, but you need to know where to get your blow dart and also where to find guards that hold loot.

How to get the Blow Dart in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can unlock the Blow dart after completing the Al-Ghul assassination contract. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock all of Basim’s tools in Assassin’s Creed Mirage by following the main storyline. Your first opportunity to unlock a new tool comes after the First Order mission, wherein you assassinate Al-Ghul.

After returning to the Bureau with Roshan, you can pick out a tool from Abu Jafar Muhammad. You can choose between smoke bombs, blow darts, noisemakers, and traps. For the purposes of this achievement, you want to make sure that you already have the blow dart tool unlocked.

You can pick up blow dart ammunition at any Baghdad general trader. Once you have unlocked the blow dart, you can always return to Abu Jafar Muhammad to upgrade the tool and increase sleep duration, lengthen your range, and increasing blow dart capacity.

For this achievement, you should not get the Lethal Dose or Berserker Dart upgrades, as you need to put the guard asleep to unlock the achievement. Both Lethal Dose and Berserker replace the sleep effect, which is necessary here.

Where to find a guard with items in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Though you can try your luck on random guards, it’s better to visit restricted areas or Mysterious Shard locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your next step to completing You Snooze You Lose is to track down a guard holding an item. Guards outside of strongholds rarely have any items on them and drop nothing after being killed or knocked out.

The best place to find guards with loot is either by going inside a stronghold or searching for Mysterious Shards. Strongholds often have locked doors which require keys to open, and those keys are held by guards around the restricted zone. By using either Eagle Vision or Enkidu, you can pin point which guard has a key and then zero in on this target.

You can identify potential key holders in restricted areas by enabling your Eagle Vision. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mysterious Shards are another great way to ensure your target can be looted. Mysterious Shards occasionally appear on enemies walking in small groups around the city. These enemies will immediately get hostile if you get too close, regardless of your notoriety level.

I found this to be the easiest method, as after I identified the Mysterious Shard holder I simply knocked out the entire group with blow darts.

Once all the enemies have been incapacitated, you can simply pickpocket the Mysterious Shard, escape, and get your latest Assassin’s Creed Mirage achievement.

About the author