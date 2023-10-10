Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All daggers and how to unlock them

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim has a two-weapon fighting style with both a dagger and sword. Like swords, daggers contain both damage stats and unique abilities which can greatly influence your playstyle and the flow of combat.

From improving parries to health steal, these daggers contain power abilities that can aid you in and out of combat. Below is a list of all the currently known daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, their associated abilities, and how to the acquire each one.

All daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are ten currently known daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, each with its own special aspect. Below are all the daggers listed:

Initiate of Alamut Dagger

Though this is the first dagger you unlock, it is among the best | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier One – 30 damage, 30 Defensive Damage

Tier Two – 35 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage

Tier Three – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage Parries deal extra defensive damage. Unlocked automatically after completing the A New Beginning quest

Dagger of Time

The Dagger of Time is locked behind a paywall though it is still useful | Screenshot bot Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier One – 30 damage, 30 Defensive Damage

Tier Two – 35 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage

Tier Three – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage Perfect Parries slow down time for a short amount of time. Exclusive for the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Case versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Demon Fang

The Demon Fang is great for single-target damage | Screenshot by Dot Eports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage Parries set enemies on fire. Purchasable from the in-game store.

Jinn Dagger

The Jinn Dagger is one of three purchasable daggers | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock

Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 47 Damage, 50 Defensive Damage Parrying enemies with an already existing Affliction increases Affliction duration by 4 seconds. Purchasable from the in-game store.

Lightning Dagger

The Lightning Dagger is good for whenever you are surrounded, but not much else | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage If surrounded by two or more enemies your Damage and Damage Resistance are increased. Purchasable from the in-game store.

The Samsaama

The Samsaama is great if you find yourself losing health often | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 27 Damage, 47 Defensive Damage Every fifth hit on an enemy heals for 10-percent of Basim’s max health. Found as part of The Calling quest. Requires at least three Mysterious Shards to unlock.

Rostam Dagger

The Rostam Dagger is unlocked and upgraded through contracts | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier One – 36 Damage, 21 Defensive Damage

Tier Two – 41 Damage, 24 Defensive Damage

Tier Three – 47 Damage, 47 Defensive Damage Increases damage dealt from throwing knives at close distances. Earned through completing The Satiric Poet Contract side mission.

Hidden One Dagger

The Hidden One dagger pairs best with the accompanying Hidden One Sword | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier One – 21 Damage, 36 Defensive Damage

Tier Two – 24 Damage, 41 Defensive Damage

Tier Three – 27 Damage, 46 Defensive Damage If you kill a poisoned enemy, a poisonous cloud is created that damages all nearby enemies. Found inside the first gear chest you encounter in the northern part of the Wilderness.

Zanj Uprising Dagger

If you prefer dodging to parries, this is the dagger for you | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier One – 36 Damage, 21 Defensive Damage

Tier Two – 41 Damage, 24 Defensive Damage

Tier Three – 47 Damage, 27 Defensive Damage Successful dodges refill part of your Stamina Bar. Found inside a gear chest in the Abbasiya Region.

Abbasid Knight Dagger

Though the damage does not increase, this is a great defensive tool | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Damage Stats Ability How to Unlock Tier One – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage

Tier Two – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage

Tier Three – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage Whenever Basim’s health drops below 50-percent, Damage Resistance increases. Found inside the Karkh gear chest.

