Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All daggers and how to unlock them

Take a stab with these daggers.

Image of a man in a white robe holding a sword and dagger.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim has a two-weapon fighting style with both a dagger and sword. Like swords, daggers contain both damage stats and unique abilities which can greatly influence your playstyle and the flow of combat.

From improving parries to health steal, these daggers contain power abilities that can aid you in and out of combat. Below is a list of all the currently known daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, their associated abilities, and how to the acquire each one.

All daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are ten currently known daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, each with its own special aspect. Below are all the daggers listed:

Related
Best weapons in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, ranked
Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage getting DLC?

Initiate of Alamut Dagger

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage, showing the Initiate of Alamut Dagger.
Though this is the first dagger you unlock, it is among the best | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier One – 30 damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 35 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage		Parries deal extra defensive damage. Unlocked automatically after completing the A New Beginning quest

Dagger of Time

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage, hovering over the Dagger of Time.
The Dagger of Time is locked behind a paywall though it is still useful | Screenshot bot Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier One – 30 damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 35 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage		Perfect Parries slow down time for a short amount of time.Exclusive for the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Case versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Demon Fang

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage showing the Demon Fang dagger.
The Demon Fang is great for single-target damage | Screenshot by Dot Eports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive DamageParries set enemies on fire.Purchasable from the in-game store.

Jinn Dagger

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage displaying the Jinn Dagger option.
The Jinn Dagger is one of three purchasable daggers | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock

Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 47 Damage, 50 Defensive Damage		Parrying enemies with an already existing Affliction increases Affliction duration by 4 seconds.Purchasable from the in-game store.

Lightning Dagger

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage showing the Lightning Dagger.
The Lightning Dagger is good for whenever you are surrounded, but not much else | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive DamageIf surrounded by two or more enemies your Damage and Damage Resistance are increased.Purchasable from the in-game store.

The Samsaama

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage, displaying the legendary Samsaama Dagger.
The Samsaama is great if you find yourself losing health often | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 27 Damage, 47 Defensive DamageEvery fifth hit on an enemy heals for 10-percent of Basim’s max health.Found as part of The Calling quest. Requires at least three Mysterious Shards to unlock.

Rostam Dagger

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage showing off the Rostam Dagger.
The Rostam Dagger is unlocked and upgraded through contracts | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier One – 36 Damage, 21 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 41 Damage, 24 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 47 Damage, 47 Defensive Damage		Increases damage dealt from throwing knives at close distances.Earned through completing The Satiric Poet Contract side mission.

Hidden One Dagger

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage displaying the Hidden One Dagger.
The Hidden One dagger pairs best with the accompanying Hidden One Sword | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier One – 21 Damage, 36 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 24 Damage, 41 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 27 Damage, 46 Defensive Damage		If you kill a poisoned enemy, a poisonous cloud is created that damages all nearby enemies. Found inside the first gear chest you encounter in the northern part of the Wilderness.

Zanj Uprising Dagger

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage displaying the Zanj Uprising Dagger.
If you prefer dodging to parries, this is the dagger for you | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier One – 36 Damage, 21 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 41 Damage, 24 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 47 Damage, 27 Defensive Damage		Successful dodges refill part of your Stamina Bar.Found inside a gear chest in the Abbasiya Region.

Abbasid Knight Dagger

Image of the weapons inventory in Assassin's Creed Mirage displaying the the dagger.
Though the damage does not increase, this is a great defensive tool | Screenshot by Dot Esports
Damage StatsAbilityHow to Unlock
Tier One – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage		Whenever Basim’s health drops below 50-percent, Damage Resistance increases. Found inside the Karkh gear chest.
About the author
Blaine Polhamus

Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.

More Stories by Blaine Polhamus