Assassin’s Creed Mirage: All daggers and how to unlock them

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim has a two-weapon fighting style with both a dagger and sword. Like swords, daggers contain both damage stats and unique abilities which can greatly influence your playstyle and the flow of combat.
From improving parries to health steal, these daggers contain power abilities that can aid you in and out of combat. Below is a list of all the currently known daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, their associated abilities, and how to the acquire each one.
All daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage
There are ten currently known daggers in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, each with its own special aspect. Below are all the daggers listed:
Initiate of Alamut Dagger
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier One – 30 damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 35 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage
|Parries deal extra defensive damage.
|Unlocked automatically after completing the A New Beginning quest
Dagger of Time
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier One – 30 damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 35 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage
|Perfect Parries slow down time for a short amount of time.
|Exclusive for the Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Case versions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.
Demon Fang
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage
|Parries set enemies on fire.
|Purchasable from the in-game store.
Jinn Dagger
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 47 Damage, 50 Defensive Damage
|Parrying enemies with an already existing Affliction increases Affliction duration by 4 seconds.
|Purchasable from the in-game store.
Lightning Dagger
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 39 Damage, 39 Defensive Damage
|If surrounded by two or more enemies your Damage and Damage Resistance are increased.
|Purchasable from the in-game store.
The Samsaama
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier Three (Automatically unlocked) – 27 Damage, 47 Defensive Damage
|Every fifth hit on an enemy heals for 10-percent of Basim’s max health.
|Found as part of The Calling quest. Requires at least three Mysterious Shards to unlock.
Rostam Dagger
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier One – 36 Damage, 21 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 41 Damage, 24 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 47 Damage, 47 Defensive Damage
|Increases damage dealt from throwing knives at close distances.
|Earned through completing The Satiric Poet Contract side mission.
Hidden One Dagger
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier One – 21 Damage, 36 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 24 Damage, 41 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 27 Damage, 46 Defensive Damage
|If you kill a poisoned enemy, a poisonous cloud is created that damages all nearby enemies.
|Found inside the first gear chest you encounter in the northern part of the Wilderness.
Zanj Uprising Dagger
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier One – 36 Damage, 21 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 41 Damage, 24 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 47 Damage, 27 Defensive Damage
|Successful dodges refill part of your Stamina Bar.
|Found inside a gear chest in the Abbasiya Region.
Abbasid Knight Dagger
|Damage Stats
|Ability
|How to Unlock
|Tier One – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Two – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
Tier Three – 30 Damage, 30 Defensive Damage
|Whenever Basim’s health drops below 50-percent, Damage Resistance increases.
|Found inside the Karkh gear chest.