All Wilderness Historical Site locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With so many Historical Sites scattered around the Wilderness in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we thought we’d make the hunt much easier for you.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a ton of collectibles for Basim to locate. Just as you’ll be searching for Lost Books buried in various spots on the Baghdad map, you’ll also be keeping an eye out for Historical Sites, another form of collectible.

Each of the five regions in Mirage has a few of these information-heavy hotspots, but the Wilderness has the most to find. Due to the vastness of the expanse of land, it can be tricky to find them all. Thankfully, our guide is here to simplify this search.

Every Wilderness Historical Site in AC Mirage

In total, there are 13 different Historical Sites situated in the Wilderness region in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The reason they can be so difficult to find, though, is because the Wilderness is arguably the biggest area in Baghdad.

On top of that, the Wilderness isn’t just situated in one section of the map—it’s all around it. Luckily, these images should shorten your exploration time, something I wish I could’ve done while I was searching for all those Historical Sites!

Other Palaces Wilderness Historical Site location

Other Palaces Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the Other Palaces site in the northwest section of the map next to the Winter Palace spot.

Dur-Kurigalzu Wilderness Historical Site location

Dur-Kurigalzu Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The second Wilderness Historical Site, Dur-Kurigalzu, can be found just south of a Viewpoint next to Dur-Kurigalzu itself.

Founding of Baghdad Wilderness Historical Site location

Founding of Baghdad Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

East of the Dur-Kurigalzu Historical Site, you can find number three not far from two different bodies of water.

Baghdad’s Canals Wilderness Historical Site location

Baghdad’s Canals Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Baghdad’s Canals is a nice easy Historical Site to find, and is situated right next to the border of Habiyah. I promise you can’t miss it.

Agriculture Wilderness Historical Site location

Agriculture Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can find the Agriculture site just north of the Water Mill Viewpoint next to the river.

Gates of Baghdad Wilderness Historical Site location

Gates of Baghdad Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

One of the easiest Wilderness Historical Sites to find, Gates of Baghdad is literally on a bridge next to the Iron Gate POI.

Caravanserai Wilderness Historical Site location

Caravanserai Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Found outside of a main gate on the east side of Caravanserai, the titular site is an obvious one.

Camels Wilderness Historical Site location

Camels Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Not far from Caravanserai is Camels. You can find it southwest of the walls of Caravanserai and it’s literally on the outskirts of the POI.

Silk Roads Wilderness Historical Site location

Silk Roads Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Simply make your way to the Jarjaraya Viewpoint toward the large expanse of water to the east, and you should find Silk Roads.

Death and Afterlife Wilderness Historical Site location

Death and Afterlife Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Just southwest of Gate of the Mills is the Death and Afterlife Historical Site in the Wilderness.

The One Thousand and One Nights Wilderness Historical Site location

The One Thousand and One Nights Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Southwest of the southernmost Viewpoint in Baghdad is where you will be able to activate the The One Thousand and One Nights Historical Site.

Zubaydah bint Ja’far Wilderness Historical Site location

Zubaydah bint Ja’far Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Zubaydah bint Ja’far Historical Site can be found next to the Tomb of Zubaydah which is near the Harbiyah and Abbasiyah divide.

Seleucia-on-the-Tigris Wilderness Historical Site location

Seleucia-on-the-Tigris Historical Site. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your thirteenth and final Historical Site in the Wilderness is in the most southeastern part of the map, tucked away in a big dig site.

Once you’ve mopped up all of the Wilderness Historical Sites in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, be sure to find the Mysterious Shards, too.

