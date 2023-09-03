Your Armored Core 6 save data is at risk. Here’s how to protect it

Given how frustrating fighting bosses in Armored Core 6 can be, having to redo a fight that already had you on the verge of tearing your hair out sounds downright Sisyphean—but that’s exactly what PC players are now risking after issues with save data arose this past week.

While the venerable FromSoftware is generally known for its high level of polish and lack of bugs, there’s always the potential for something to slip through the cracks of any system, no matter how sophisticated.

In this case, it’s bad enough that FromSoftware was forced to make an official warning on their X (formerly Twitter) support account on Aug. 30. In short, the PC version of AC6 will occasionally be unable to save data, potentially robbing you of hours of progress, and while the developer has yet to identify an underlying cause, it has cautioned players against letting their system enter sleep mode while the game is still running.

『ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON』PC版にて、特定の環境下においてセーブデータが正常に保存されない不具合が発生しています。現在、原因を調査しておりますが、PCのスリープを実施する前にゲームを終了いただくようお願いいたします。ご利用のお客様にはご迷惑をおかけし大変申し訳ございません。 — FROMSOFTWARE PLAYER SUPPORT (@fromsoftware_sp) August 31, 2023

A translation of the tweet reveals an issue was identified related to save data corrupting “under certain circumstances” in the PC version of AC6. It is believed corruption occurs when a PC enters sleep mode or is closed unexpectedly. FromSoftware is investigating the issue and hopes to roll out a fix for the PC version as soon as possible.

While it may seem like common sense for any serious PC gamer, people do forget and accidents do happen—so until this issue is addressed in a future patch, please make absolutely sure to double-check that everything is saved properly.

This is one of the rare cases where save paranoia is completely justified. After all, you don’t want to have to take on any of the game’s most challenging fights all over again—until you get to New Game Plus, that is.

With no manual save available, however, that may be easier said than done. We’ll stay tuned for any further updates from FromSoftware. If it just so happens that you’re not playing on PC, there’s no need for alarm—you can get right back to your mech fighting without worry.

