The latest Armored Core 6 challenge makes game even harder by ditching guns entirely

FromSoftware is the master of making games that will have you screaming at your monitor and throwing your controller against the wall, and then even still, Armored Core 6 players are looking for ways to make the game harder—and they’ve found one.

YouTuber ZeroLenny has become the first player in the game’s history to complete each chapter without the use of any weapons. Why? You might be asking. Well, it seems the answer was simply to see if it could be done.

Yes, you can beat AC6 without actually needing to use any of the game’s weapons, but it won’t be easy by any means. ZeroLenny shared a 31-minute video proving it in fact is possible to do, but from this, you can quickly tell that many of the game’s most frustrating bosses are even worse without any heavy artillery.

The tutorial insists you use weapons and as such doesn’t allow you to unequip them, however, the YouTuber relied on ramming his enemies to deal damage which in the boss fight becomes a painful, patience-testing task. Fortunately, he got it done.

Surprisingly, the more upgrades Lenny got access to, the easier the run became as the player was able to craft his mech to highlight and compliment melee damage. This made some of the later bosses far easier than early ones.

It can be done, but like a lot of players, I’ll be sticking to my armory of pulse weapons, rocket launchers, and energy swords.

That said, if you want to mix things up and test your patience then why not give a no-weapons run of Armored Core 6 a go?

