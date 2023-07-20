Fans are losing their minds over life-sized Armored Core that’s turned up at Comic-Con

Mechs are awesome, there is no arguing that. What’s even cooler than a model mech? Well, a life-sized one, and that’s exactly what Armored Core fans have been treated to at Comic-Con this week.

Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, Armored Core fans spotted one seriously cool installation that has been installed to advertise the upcoming Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon release in late August.

This real-sized Armored Core torso will be quite the comparison point for fans as to just how big these machines really are. Fans were blown away by this marketing tool and quickly began sharing their praise across social media today.

I'm geeking out they're really doing this for all the mech fans out there this is FOR US YALL — Is the new Armored Core announced yet? (@armoredcoreSIX) July 19, 2023

As part of the installation, there is a QR code for visitors to scan and join the Armored Core pilot recruitment program. While the site is live and many have attempted to register and take part, it seems you cannot do so right now. Some suspect you may need to visit the installation in person to take full advantage.

Related: This Armored Core fan’s perfect setup takes mech fighting to the next level

This impressive sculpture is a pleasant surprise for Armored Core fans who have seen a short drought in promotional content. Fortunately, this should change very soon, as we’re currently just over a month away from the game’s launch.

If you’re in San Diego you can head on down to Comic-Con to see this installation. For the rest of the AC fandom, Armored Core 6 hits stores on Aug. 25.

About the author